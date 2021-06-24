Padgett Business Services adds Amanda Aguillard as COO

ATHENS, Ga. – Padgett Business Services, an accounting service and business consulting provider, announced that it has named Amanda Aguillard, a New Orleans resident, as its new chief operating officer. Aguillard will be tasked with providing operational and logistical guidance for the company’s network of franchisees.

Her responsibilities will include identifying and incorporating the latest cloud technologies into the Padgett firm operating model. Aguillard also will be focused on developing and facilitating the necessary trainings to ensure these platforms and tools are successfully implemented by Padgett firms.

“One of the things that most intrigued me about joining the Padgett team is the fact that we have the resources of large, national brand, but we’re also this network of small, local practices with deep connections to their own individual communities,” Aguillard said. “Because of COVID-19, many of our clients have been forced to adopt technology in some form or fashion. That gives us the opportunity to take advantage of these resources to better equip our offices to serve these clients during a time of rapid change.”