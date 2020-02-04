PAC Endorsed Candidates

“My main goals will be to help complete a deal to leave East Jefferson General Hospital on stable financial footing, develop incentive plans for homebuyers and current homeowners to renovate and revitalize existing residential properties, attracting new businesses to the parish and serving the people of Jefferson in a way that they can be proud of.”

Scott Walker

Elected to Jefferson Parish Council At-Large, Division B

Won a parish-wide election in unprecedented fashion after raising less than $100,000



“I plan to continue what I started in the House of Representatives with lowering car insurance premiums through tort reform and establishing an independent dispute resolution process for out-of-network health benefit claims. I would like to see transparency in drug pricing and want to set fines for those associated with selling vaping products to those under 18. I would like to continue the work of the “Fiscal Hawks,” which changed the State’s Budget process to be more conservative and fiscally responsible.

Michael “Kirk” Talbot

Senator for LA State Senate District 10

Elected in October 2019 for a 4-year term



“I bring a wealth of energy and experience to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. I am focused on fighting crime and keeping neighborhoods a safe place to raise our families and children. With nearly 1,500 employees, the Sheriff’s Office can handle all of the behind-the-scenes work necessary to keep Jefferson Parish safe.

Joseph P. Lopinto, III

Sheriff of Jefferson Parish

Elected in a special election on March 24, 2018 and re-elected on October 12, 2019 for a 4-year term