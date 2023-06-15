P.O.W.E.R. Plates Program Celebrates Women in Hospitality

NEW ORLEANS — Fidelity Bank and the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation will celebrate women in the hospitality industry with their fifth annual P.O.W.E.R. Plates program, which begins July 1 at various locations citywide.

The month-long celebration is part of Fidelity’s “Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized” (P.O.W.E.R.) program, which caters to thousands of female-owned and empowered businesses. The program invites restaurants and bars owned, managed or led by women to participate in the annual fundraiser that benefits area hospitality workers. Each business spotlights one inspiring woman on their team.

Free to join, the program asks businesses to choose one drink or dish to earmark for the P.O.W.E.R. Plates fundraiser, with $1 going to LHF with each order. As in past years, Fidelity Bank will match donations up to $2,500 for this year’s program. Last year more than $21,000 was raised to help hospitality workers in crisis.

“We are always raising awareness of what the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation can do to support hospitality workers in need,” said the foundation’s director Jamie P. Hall. “Since 2006, we have distributed close to $4.8 million in grants to support our community, a real lifeline, especially during challenging economic times. P.O.W.E.R. Plates is an easy stress-free marketing program that is designed to drive business, highlight women and support the fund that directly helps hospitality workers.”

The goal of the program is to spotlight LHF and encourage support of women-led restaurants and bars in the New Orleans region during the slower summer business months. “Any hospitality business in southeast Louisiana can participate,” said Hall. “Every dollar makes a difference to a hospitality worker trying to pay rent, utility or medical bills or recover from a disaster like a house fire or the loss of a loved one. We are here to help those truly in need.”

“The South Louisiana hospitality industry and their workers are vital to our state,” said Tammy O’Shea, Fidelity Bank chief marketing officer. “P.O.W.E.R. Plates’ mission is to help support this critical industry by driving business to these women-led restaurants and bars.” Fidelity Bank supports participating businesses with an online, print and radio marketing campaign, free of charge.

The month-long fundraiser starts with a happy hour featuring guest speakers and the debut of a special P.O.W.E.R. Plates beer tap from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at Port Orleans Brewery, one of the program’s sponsors. Neat Wines is the participating wine sponsor, with winemakers Mollie Haycock of Scott Harvey Wines and Kathy Flynn of Marchetti Importers providing tastings and commentary at planned luncheons.

Other 2023 events:

July 12 (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) P.O.W.E.R. Plates benefit luncheon at Windsor Court



July 19 (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) P.O.W.E.R. Plates benefit luncheon at Baton Rouge Marriott



July 26 (5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.) P.O.W.E.R. Plates Northshore Happy Hour at Southern Hotel, Covington