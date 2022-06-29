P.O.W.E.R. Plates Fundraising Program Begins July 1

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and Fidelity Bank will celebrate women in the hospitality industry with the July 1 launch of the fourth annual P.O.W.E.R. Plates fundraising program.

The month-long celebration is part of Fidelity’s “Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized” (P.O.W.E.R.) program, which caters to thousands of female-owned businesses. The goal of the program is to raise awareness and drive business to women-led restaurants in South Louisiana during the slow summer business months.

“P.O.W.E.R. Plates’ mission is to help support this critical industry by driving business to these women-led restaurants which makes up a vital industry in our busy tourist state.” said Elizabeth Broekman, Fidelity Bank vice president and director of P.O.W.E.R. “We all need to support Louisiana’s hospitality industry workforce during times of personal crisis for our workers in such an important industry in Louisiana.”

The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and Fidelity Bank are matching donations up to $2,500 for this year’s program. Nearly 50 restaurants throughout south Louisiana are participating this year. Neat Wines is the participating wine sponsor and a special beer for the program was released by Port Orleans Brewing Company. Some New Orleans restaurants who are part of this year’s fourth annual fundraising campaign are Briquette, Copelands and Pho Michael.

Several events will be held during the month-long celebration. These include a kickoff luncheon at Briquette in New Orleans Wednesday, June 29; Happy Hour at Wetlands Sake in New Orleans on Wednesday, July 6; P.O.W.E.R Plates luncheon at Ruffino’s in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, July 20; and Happy Hour at the Gilded Perch in the Park View Historic Hotel in New Orleans on Tuesday, July 26.

For more information, a list of participating restaurants and more, visit www.power-plates.com. Restaurants and bars interested in participating can register via the website.