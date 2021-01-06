Ozanam Inn Purchases New, Larger Facility to Serve Homeless Population

Photo: Frank Aymami

NEW ORLEANS — Ozanam Inn – a nonprofit that provides emergency shelter and aid to the homeless – said it has purchased a new facility at 2239 Poydras St. to be its new base of operations. The building near University Medical Center was most recently the home of a clinical medical lab.

For 65 years, Ozanam Inn has had free access to its current building located at 843 Camp St., which was owned by the New Orleans affiliate of a national Catholic lay organization, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. In late 2019, the building was sold to a developer with plans for a hotel and parking garage, and Ozanam began the search for a new home that would allow it to serve more clients.

“This larger facility opens many new opportunities for the poor and needy in our community. Ozanam Inn will be able to expand the number of people we serve, providing more individuals with the security of knowing they have something to eat and a safe place to rest their heads,” said Ozanam Inn Chief Executive Officer Clarence Adams. “We are so grateful to the City of New Orleans for the years of support and partnership. With their financial assistance, as well as the support of many generous donors, we can begin the process of moving Ozanam Inn to our new home. This is a new phase for our organization, providing a brighter future for so many in need.”

Bed capacity will expand from 96 to 150 in the new building. There will be dedicated sleeping dorms for women and expanded medical and dental services. Ozanam’s partners at LSU School of Medicine, Tulane University Medical School and LSU School of Dentistry will be able to increase basic healthcare services.

Ozanam said it needs $1.8 million to complete a renovation and has raised $800,000 raised so far.