Over 200 Ochsner Doctors Recognized on Annual ‘Best Doctors’ List

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Magazine’s 2022 “Best Doctors” list has recognized 205 physicians across more than 40 specialties from Ochsner Health and partner hospitals in the greater New Orleans area. Doctors from Ochsner affiliated hospitals and facilities accounted for more than 38% of the list, representing more than 45 medical specialties – including cardiovascular disease, family medicine, infectious diseases, obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics, to name a few.

The annual “Top Doctors” honorees are selected by Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers, who review peer-nominations from licensed physicians and follow a rigorous screening process. A total of 528 physicians in 59 specialties were recognized in this year’s list.

Honorees represent the following Ochsner Health Hospitals:

Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center

Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner

Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans

Ochsner Medical Center – Northshore

Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank

Ochsner St. Anne General Hospital

Honorees represent the following Ochsner Partner Hospitals:

Slidell Memorial Hospital

St. Bernard Parish Hospital

St. Tammany Health Systems



“At Ochsner, patient care is our first priority, and we strive to approach every experience with compassion, integrity, and excellence,” said Dr. Robert Hart, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Ochsner Health. “We will continue to provide access and quality care for our patients, and it is gratifying to see so many of our physicians recognized for these qualities and for their commitment to serve and heal.”

The complete list of New Orleans honorees was featured in the August edition of New Orleans Magazine.