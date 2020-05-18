Outlet Collection at Riverwalk Launches Curbside Pickup

NEW ORLEANS – Following outlines for public guidance given by the City of New Orleans, The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk is now offering curbside pickup. As curbside options may vary for individual retailers, guests are encouraged to visit RiverwalkNola.com for a list of participating retailers, and to follow along on Facebook (@OutletCollectionatRiverwalk) and Instagram (@RiverwalkNOLA) for up-to-date information.

The mall’s operating hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Confirmed participants for curbside pickup as of now include Great American Cookies, Hashtag, Kay Jewelers Outlet and Le Creuset with additional retailers to be added on a rolling basis. For a full listing of retailers and phone numbers, visit https://www.riverwalkneworleans.com/events/riverwalk-curbside-pickup/.





