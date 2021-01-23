Our Port of South Louisiana Commissioners

D. Paul Robichaux – Chairman

Commissioner Robbie P. LeBlanc, representing St. James Parish

Robbie P. LeBlanc is a 1993 Graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, LA with a Bachelor’s of Science in business management. He is the Governor’s appointment representing St. James Parish for the Port of South Louisiana. He is serving his first term and is currently on the Finance and Port Property & Development Committees. For 24 years, LeBlanc has been employed with First American Bank and Trust, where he currently holds the position of Vice President & Loan Officer. He has served on the Board of the River Regions Chamber and the St. James Parish Excellence in Education and was formerly a member of the St. James Parish Business Association. LeBlanc’s current engagements include membership with the Lutcher/Gramercy Lion’s Club, Lutcher Dugout Club and Luther Quarterback Club. LeBlanc, his wife, Marcy, and his five children, Luke, Dylan, Seth, Leah and Laynie, are lifelong residents of St. James Parish.

Commissioner Ryan E. Burks, representing St. Charles Parish

Ryan E. Burks is a man with a life mission to bestow a legacy of discipline, hard work and perseverance in the areas of faith, family and business. Burks lives by the following creed: “Success is not an accident. Success in life is directly proportional to the level of sacrifice made to achieve the desired success level.” After graduating from Tulane University with a degree in civil engineering, he launched his professional career as a design engineer in Atlanta, Georgia, where he worked on projects for the 1996 Olympic Games. Burks later advanced to become a project manager, construction manager and operations manager for various construction firms in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Louisiana before founding RYCARS Construction, LLC in 2002. RYCARS is a regional specialty contractor with a core competency in commercial roofing applications. Its mission is to provide construction services specifically related to building envelopes. Since March 2002, Burks has led RYCARS in completing over $200 million in commercial roofing and construction projects for over 80 different customers, in multiple industries. RYCARS has performed successfully on projects in 10 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The company has completed high profile projects such as the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas and the Army Air Force Exchange Facility in Newport News, VA. RYCARS is headquartered in Kenner, Louisiana with regional satellite offices in Atlanta, GA and Austin, TX.

Commissioner Whitney Hickerson, representing St. James Parish

Mr. Hickerson has over 37 years of management experience in the chemical industry as a senior buyer, community relations manager and cost accountant, serving 36 years with E. I. DuPont Company. After retirement from DuPont, he started Hickerson Enterprises, LLC, as licensed home builder and commercial electrician. While utilizing his extensive knowledge, Mr. Hickerson served his community as Parish Council member for 16 years and a life member of the Southern University Alumni Federation and the Highway Baptist Church Trustee Board of Vacherie. He was appointed Commissioner to the Port of south Louisiana August 1, 2016, and reappointed July 2019. Mr. Hickerson is married to Stephanie Jones Hickerson, (a retired school teacher) of Vacherie, and has 3 professional children: a pharmacist, an RN and a civil engineer, and seven grandchildren. Mr. Hickerson is active in many civic organizations in the Vacherie area.

Commissioner Patrick Sellars, representing St. John the baptist Parish

Patrick Sellars was born in Port Arthur, Texas and moved to LaPlace in 1971. He attended Northwestern University in Natchitoches, LA. He also served two years of active duty in the United States Army from 1969-1971. After returning from the Army, he moved to LaPlace, where he sold insurance property for Prudential Insurance Company. He is currently one of the nine commissioners representing the River Parishes for the Port, where he was originally appointed in 2016.

Sellars has owned his own business for 39 years. He began A3M Vacuum Services in 1981, which provides vacuum truck services throughout the local and the Southeastern regional area. He also started Waste Water Disposal in 2003, a waste water disposal and tank wash facility. Throughout his years, Sellars has been involved in his community by serving on the boards of various committees which include the Lion Club, Louisiana Chemical Industry Association, LaPlace Jaycees, St. John Parish SARA Right to Know Committee and the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Community Council.

Sellars is a lifelong resident of St. John the Baptist Parish. He and his wife of 38 years, Billie, have seven children, Matt, Scott, Shawn, Holly, Gabe, Kasi and Ben, with a total of 16 (soon to be 17) grandchildren.

Commissioner P. Joey Murray, representing St. Charles Parish

Secretary. Treasurer. Executive Vice President. President. Local architect and entrepreneur P. Joey Murray has worn all of those hats during his time on the Port of South Louisiana’s Board of Commissioners.

Set to enter his 21st year of service, Murray was appointed to the position by local politicians as well as Governor Mike Foster, Governor Kathleen Blanco, and, most recently, by Governor Bobby Jindal. Murray is the CEO of Murray Architects, the Destrehan-based firm responsible for the design of buildings such as the St. Charles Law Enforcement Complex and Galatoire’s 33 Bar and Steakhouse. He also dabbles in commercial real estate and is co-owner of Rotolo’s Italian Restaurant, the official pizza of the New Orleans Saints and Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Despite such a fruitful career, Murray still takes great pride and responsibility in his port appointment.

Commissioner Judy B. Songy, representing St. John the Baptist Parish

Commissioner Judy B. Songy is the former owner of Century 21 | Judy Songy and Associates. Now retired, she served on numerous boards and commissions throughout her career, including 16 years at St. John Economic Development. Songy is a former member of Louisiana Real Estate Commission, a member and past president of St. John the Baptist Parish Arts and Humanities Council, and is the current Vice Chairwoman of Port of South Louisiana Board of Commissioners Sony is a native of St. James Parish and has called LaPlace home for the last 54 years. She is the mother of two daughters, Angelle and Susanne, and has two grandchildren.

Commissioner D. Paul Robichaux, representing St. Charles Parish

Over the course of his career, Mr. Robichaux has founded multiple businesses in Louisiana and the surrounding region generating sales across Africa, Asia, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. Operations include heavy equipment leasing and sales, industrial material sales, disaster relief, governmental relations consultation, transportation centers, investment development and commercial real estate. He has developed an excellent reputation in his solo and joint business endeavors and relationships, being known for integrity, expertise, and a strong emphasis on productivity and the economic development of the region. In 2012, Governor Bobby Jindal announced the appointment of Paul Robichaux to the Port of South Louisiana Commission. Mr. Robichaux currently serves as President and Chairman of the Board of Commissioners.