Oschner’s Pandemic Year By the Numbers

Photo courtesy of Ochsner Health

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health marked the one-year anniversary of the pandemic’s Louisiana debut by releasing metrics that tell the story of patient care, research, philanthropy and vaccinations during this unprecedented time.

Here is Ochsner’s pandemic year by the numbers:

Patient Care

Research

Enrolled nearly 6,000 residents of the greater New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas in COVID-19 Prevalence Studies .

Enrolled 515 patients into COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Produced the first sequences of the virus from the New Orleans area, collecting more than 10,700 specimens.

Supporting our Healthcare Heroes and Community

Ochsner provided free childcare for more than 1,500 children when in-school learning closed so that our frontline workers could continue caring for patients in need.

Ochsner received hundreds of in-kind donations including items such as PPE, toiletries, goodie bags and homemade treats for our healthcare heroes.

Local restaurants and businesses donated more than 36,000 meals and snacks to frontline workers across the system.

Ochsner created the Pandemic Response Fund, raising more than $1.5 million, providing medical supplies, equipment and training to frontline staff while also providing financial assistance to patients in need.

Ochsner’s iO team donated over 20,000 windowed masks to teachers across Louisiana.

COVID-19 Vaccines