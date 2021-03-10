Oschner’s Pandemic Year By the Numbers

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health marked the one-year anniversary of the pandemic’s Louisiana debut by releasing metrics that tell the story of patient care, research, philanthropy and vaccinations during this unprecedented time.

Here is Ochsner’s pandemic year by the numbers:

Patient Care

 Research

Supporting our Healthcare Heroes and Community

  • Ochsner provided free childcare for more than 1,500 children when in-school learning closed so that our frontline workers could continue caring for patients in need.

COVID-19 Vaccines

 

