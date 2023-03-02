Oschner Health Network Releases Impact Report

NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner Health Network has released its 2021-2022 Impact Report. OHN is a partnership between Oschner’s hospitals and 3,500 primary care and specialty care physicians focused on sharing knowledge, resources, processes and technology.

“This report is a culmination of the accomplishments and efforts of our network of physicians and healthcare partners to extend high-quality, value-based care to patients and communities along the Gulf Coast,” said OHN Chief Executive Officer Eric Gallagher in a press release.

Gallagher said the report shows how the network has contributed to more than 400,000 healthier lives, supported more than 3,500 physicians, improved workforce health and productivity, and improved health plan value.