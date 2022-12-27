Orpheus Announces Monarchs for 30th Anniversary Parade

NEW ORLEANS – The Krewe of Orpheus will celebrate its 30th anniversary Monday, Feb. 20 as it parades through the city of New Orleans and hosts its annual “Orpheuscapade” event at the Morial Convention Center.

The krewe’s 2023 parade theme, “Dark Dictums of Childhood,” will roll Uptown with a procession of 42 floats, 1,500 members and 30 marching units led by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Darren Criss and original NSYNC member Joey Fatone as monarchs. Fatone will headline the krewe’s the post-parade gala.

“The Krewe of Orpheus is well-known across the world for our celebrity monarchs and impressive Orpheuscapade entertainment lineup,” said Sonny Borey, the krewe’s captain. “Our 2023 monarchs include legends of music, film and television that could only be brought together on Lundi Gras evening.”

An actor, singer and songwriter, Criss rose to fame starring on the television series “Glee” and received Emmy and Golden Globe awards for his leading role in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” He also appears on and has released several albums.

Since NSYNC, Fatone has found success as a host, Broadway actor, voiceover artist, dancer and media personality.

The parade and party will also feature “A Boy Band Mardi Gras.” The lineup includes Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees, Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town, Jamie Jones of All-4-One and Ryan Cabrera.

“We’re going back to our roots with this 90s tribute lineup,” says Borey. “With over 80 million albums sold, a billon online streams and countless awards, these music icons singing their mega hits is a can’t-miss celebration.”