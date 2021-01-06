Orleans Parish Property Tax Bills Delayed

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans said property tax bills have been delayed because it is awaiting final approval of the tax rolls from the State of Louisiana. When it has the approval, the City said it will post the property taxes and will adjust the payment timeline and due dates to accommodate for the delay.

A report in the daily paper, meanwhile, says the delays were caused by several factors, one being a paperwork error made by the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office. Another factor could be the complications caused on Dec. 5, when voters rejected Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s proposals to reconfigure several taxes. The City was planning to divide the tax revenues in new ways and had to change course. A third possible factor, says the paper, is a disagreement between the state’s tax commission and the assessor’s office about how much to value “public service” property.

In the interim, the City said it is ready to help process 2021 property tax information for residents. Residents may visit City Hall to make a payment, using the lobby dropbox, or can mail payments directly to the Bureau of Treasury, 1300 Perdido St., Suite 1W40, New Orleans, LA 70112. Residents are encouraged to mail in due to COVID-19 protocols and social distancing.