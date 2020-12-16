Orleans Parish Has Strongest Small Business Presence
NEW YORK – A new study from SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, reveals the places in each state with the strongest small business presence. The study measures IRS data on the number of small businesses operating in each parish, how much income they generate and what they pay in taxes.
For a look at how some of the top parishes in Louisiana performed, check out the table below:
|Rank
|Parish
|Small Business Returns
|Small Business Income
|Income Taxes
|Small Business Index
|1
|Orleans
|32.55%
|13.59%
|$9,806
|62.59
|2
|Lafayette
|30.93%
|13.11%
|$9,806
|60.10
|3
|Plaquemines
|30.13%
|13.05%
|$9,806
|59.02
|4
|Saint Tammany
|30.38%
|12.27%
|$9,806
|58.74
|5
|West Feliciana
|28.54%
|15.27%
|$9,806
|58.69
|6
|Tensas
|29.38%
|13.65%
|$9,806
|58.51
|7
|Jefferson
|30.00%
|11.50%
|$9,806
|57.64
|8
|Cameron
|28.53%
|13.51%
|$9,806
|57.30
|9
|East Baton Rouge
|27.86%
|13.47%
|$9,806
|56.40
|10
|Ouachita
|26.39%
|10.49%
|$9,806
|52.17
Additional study details, including the methodology and interactive map, can be found here: https://smartasset.com/checking-account/savings-calculator#Louisiana