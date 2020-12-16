Orleans Parish Has Strongest Small Business Presence

Getty Images

NEW YORK – A new study from SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, reveals the places in each state with the strongest small business presence. The study measures IRS data on the number of small businesses operating in each parish, how much income they generate and what they pay in taxes.

For a look at how some of the top parishes in Louisiana performed, check out the table below:

Rank Parish Small Business Returns Small Business Income Income Taxes Small Business Index 1 Orleans 32.55% 13.59% $9,806 62.59 2 Lafayette 30.93% 13.11% $9,806 60.10 3 Plaquemines 30.13% 13.05% $9,806 59.02 4 Saint Tammany 30.38% 12.27% $9,806 58.74 5 West Feliciana 28.54% 15.27% $9,806 58.69 6 Tensas 29.38% 13.65% $9,806 58.51 7 Jefferson 30.00% 11.50% $9,806 57.64 8 Cameron 28.53% 13.51% $9,806 57.30 9 East Baton Rouge 27.86% 13.47% $9,806 56.40 10 Ouachita 26.39% 10.49% $9,806 52.17

Additional study details, including the methodology and interactive map, can be found here: https://smartasset.com/checking-account/savings-calculator#Louisiana