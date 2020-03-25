Orleans Parish Assessor Extends LAT 5 Deadline

NEW ORLEANS – From the Orleans Parish Assessor’s office:

Due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19, the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office has extended the deadline for businesses to file their LAT 5 Business Personal Property Self Reporting Form to May 1, 2020. The original deadline was April 1, 2020.

The LAT 5 is a declaration of a business’ merchandise/inventory, if applicable, and the cost and year of purchase of fixed assets such as equipment, furnishings and leasehold improvements.

Completed LAT 5 Forms should be mailed to:

Orleans Parish Assessor

P.O. Box 53406

New Orleans, LA 70153-3406

All businesses operating in Orleans Parish should have received the LAT 5 in the mail mid-February. In the envelope with the LAT-5 Form and informational materials was included a User ID and password to file the form online, which businesses are encouraged to do.

Assessor Erroll Williams announced on Friday, March 20, that the office would be closed until further notice to the public.





Comments

comments