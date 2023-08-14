Orleans Coffee Celebrates 40th Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Coffee is celebrating its 40th anniversary by releasing a limited edition Anniversary Blend. It’s a mixture of beans from Costa Rica, Ethiopia and El Salvador that has notes of chocolate, caramel and apple.

“I am incredibly grateful for the customers and team members that have made it possible for us to celebrate 40 years of roasting great coffee,” said Bob Arceneaux, owner of the Kenner-based coffee roaster. “Our Anniversary Blend is as vibrant and exciting as our namesake city. I hope you enjoy it!”

Arceneaux worked at Orleans Coffee for 12 years before assuming ownership in 2007. He has served on the executive council of the Roasters Guild, part of the Specialty Coffee Association, an organization devoted to the continuing education and promotion of specialty coffee around the country and the world.

Orleans Coffee sells online and in stores around New Orleans. It also supplies freshly roasted coffee to more than 100 cafes and restaurants across the Gulf South.