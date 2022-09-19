Organizers Reveal Lineup for National Fried Chicken Festival

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — During a Sept. 16 kick-off press conference, organizers of the Oct. 1-2 National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane’s announced the fifth annual event’s entertainment lineup and details of a new partnership with Son of a Saint. The festival’s official poster by local artist Nesby Phips also made its debut.

This year’s festival will feature more than 100 musicians across two stages of music: the main stage presented by Raising Cane’s and a second stage presented by New Orleans & Co. The music lineup includes a diverse range of top artists and bands from across the region, including Soul Rebels, Mannie Fresh, Amanda Shaw, Shamarr Allen, Chris Ardoin, PNC, Brassaholics, Flowtribe, Flagboy Giz, and many more, over the course of the two days.

Festival organizers revealed the first-ever official FCF poster by renowned local visual artist Nesby Phips.

“This first official poster was inspired by the high energy of the festival mixed with the step to bring new cultural programming to the lakefront,” said Phips. “The lakefront has been under-curated for quite some time, and it’s my happy place, so I took a lot of pride in assisting to bring new life to it.”

The poster will be available for purchase on-site both days of the festival as well as online at friedchickenfestival.com.

Finally, FCF 2022 is proud to announce a new collaboration with its official nonprofit partner Son of a Saint, which provides mentorship, education, recreation, camaraderie, cultural enrichment, and emotional support to fatherless young men in New Orleans. Attendees will have multiple opportunities to support the work of the organization at this year’s festival, including the purchase of Sonny’s Margarita as a featured cocktail (with every margarita sold, the festival will donate $2 to Son of a Saint), the option to make a donation on any beverage purchased from one of the various bar areas, and an opportunity to engage directly with their team at the featured booth in the new Community Corner presented by Capital One.

“Son of a Saint is honored and excited to partner with National Fried Chicken Festival as its lead charitable beneficiary,” said Son of a Saint Founder and CEO Bivian “Sonny” Lee III. “After a two-year hiatus, we’re proud to be directly involved with this landmark regional event and in such a major way. This opportunity allows Son of a Saint to be seen and to engage with our Greater New Orleans community, while also raising critical funds for the more than 300 young men we serve. This level of support is critical to our sustainability and continued growth. Thank you to the entire FCF team and its organizers, including Son of a Saint Board of Directors member Cleveland Spears.”

“As a company and as a festival, we have always placed great value on diversity, inclusivity, and giving back, and every facet of this year’s event depicts that,” said Cleveland Spears, III, FCF organizer and President/CEO of the Spears Group. “From our wide-ranging vendor and entertainment lineups to new community partnerships benefitting organizations like Son of a Saint doing great work for our city, we’re expanding our impact more than ever before.”

FCF 2022 is made possible thanks to the generous support of festival sponsors, including Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Heinz, New Orleans Tourism and Culture Fund, AT&T, Crown Royal, New Orleans & Company, Rouses Markets, Capital One Bank, Delgado Community College, Chandon, Louisiana Lottery, and Lakefront Management Authority, as well as media partners WWL-TV, The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com, OUTFRONT MEDIA, iHeart Media, WBOK 1230am, and Where Y’at.

The National Fried Chicken Festival Presented by Raising Cane’s is produced by the Spears Group and Festivals for Good.

To view the FCF 2022 entertainment lineup, visit friedchickenfestival.com/entertainment. A full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Admission to this year’s festival is $15 per day or $20 for a weekend pass. Kids 12 and under get in free.