Organizers: Cardiovascular Conference Attracted More Than 1,300 Attendees

NEW ORLEANS – From the Cardiovascular Institute of the South

More than 1,300 medical professionals from 13 countries attended the 23rd annual New Cardiovascular Horizons conference May 31-June 3 at the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans to learn about advancements in cardiovascular medicine from experts in the field.

The conference featured 20 live case broadcasts from around the world, 175 world-renowned faculty, and more than 300 expert presentations with a focus on continuum of care and limb salvage. Various levels of medical professionals were in attendance, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, medical staff, administrators, and fellows and nurses in training.

Specialty-specific tracks included family practice, fellows course, podiatry and wound care, healthcare professionals forum, business of cardiovascular medicine, vein form and industry exhibits.

NCVH is founded by Dr. Craig M. Walker, interventional cardiologist, president and founder of Cardiovascular Institute of the South.

“We have all experienced tremendous challenges over the past two years. Many patients canceled or delayed procedures for fear of COVID, and our hospitals shut down ‘elective’ procedures when many patients faced severe life-threatening conditions,” he said. “This year’s conference focused on the resources that we as healthcare professionals can bring to the table to fill these gaps and provide positive outcomes for patients.”

NCVH hosts more than 20 conferences across the U.S. throughout the year. To learn more, or sign up for next year’s annual conference, visit www.ncvh.org.