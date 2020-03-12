Organizers Cancelling Many N.O. Events Due to Virus Concerns

FILE - Attendees at the 2017 New Orleans Entrepreneur Week enjoy a show.

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Entrepreneur Week is joining the list of events in New Orleans that have been cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus.

“Upon careful monitoring and consideration of concerns regarding COVID-19, along with guidance from city and state officials, New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, set to take place March 23-27 has been canceled,” said an event spokesperson. “We are disappointed that NOEW cannot go on as planned, but the health and safety of our community is our highest priority. The A. B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University and the Idea Village look forward to bringing the best of innovation and entrepreneurship to New Orleans at the next NOEW.”

Other area events that have been cancelled or postponed include:

New Orleans Pelicans games (all NBA games were suspended indefinitely after a player tested positive for the virus)

All area St. Patrick’s Day parades

The Super Sunday Mardi Gras Indian festivities

New Orleans Wine and Food Experience

Hogs for the Cause

Wednesday at the Square concerts

The NCAA Women’s Final Four will be played April 3-5 in the Smoothie King Center without spectators

Meanwhile, all area colleges and universities are transitioning to online classes.





