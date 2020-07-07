Organizers Cancel 2020 Girod Street Stroll

MANDEVILLE, La. – Organizers of the annual Girod Street Stroll said they have cancelled the 2020 event due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

From a statement: “On behalf of the Old Mandeville Business Association, we regret that we will be unable to host this year’s Girod Street Stroll (originally slated for April 25) on the rescheduled date of Sept. 11, 2020. We had hoped that the COVID-19 phasing guidelines would allow for events by that time and that it would be safe to host the stroll as planned. However, as things currently stand, we are unable to move forward with a September stroll.”

The group said all online ticket purchases have been refunded and the Girod Street Stroll will be rescheduled for the spring of 2021.





