Organizations Launch Offshore Workers Legal Line

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Emergency Legal Responders and True Transition have announced the launch of the Offshore Workers Legal Line program, offering offshore energy workers legal information and assistance, including disaster rights protection.



The OWLL program is a hotline that provides offshore workers access to legal support. ELR and TT said they are “committed to safeguarding the rights, safety and resilience of offshore energy workers who often face unique legal challenges in their industry, particularly during disasters.”



“Offshore energy workers play a crucial role in the energy sector. Still, they often encounter legal challenges that can affect their well-being and livelihoods, especially in the aftermath of disasters,” said a spokesperson for the organizations. “A survey conducted by True Transition found in Gulf Coast states, 37% of respondents said they would hesitate to raise a workplace safety issue and 38% said they had been ordered to engage in unsafe working practices against established safety protocols. [Source: True Transition Survey]. These statistics highlight the pressing need for a dedicated legal support system that includes disaster rights protection.”



The program provides two methods for offshore workers to seek legal assistance. Workers can call the hotline (844-212-5447), which is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST on Tuesdays and Thursdays, to speak with an attorney.Or they can submit their legal questions via an online form on the program’s website, enabling them to request callbacks or receive responses via email.

“The Offshore Workers Legal Line is a game-changer for offshore energy workers, especially during disasters,” said Amelia Hoppe, executive director at ELR. “It empowers them with easy access to legal support and critical information, enhancing their resilience and rights in a dynamic industry.”