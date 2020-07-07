Organizations Endorse Sale of East Jeff Hospital to LCMC Health

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health is touting widespread support from business groups for its planned purchase of East Jefferson General Hospital.

LCMC said the Jefferson Chamber, the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), Jefferson Community Foundation, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and GNO Inc. all joined a growing list of endorsers in recent days and weeks.

“East Jefferson General Hospital is a big part of our community,” said Jerry Bologna, JEDCO President and CEO. “We are glad to be able to support the acquisition to keep the high quality of care EJGH provides. EJGH employs 2,400 people and keeping these jobs in Jefferson Parish is important to our community and the economy as a whole.”

“We know the future of East Jefferson General Hospital and LCMC Health is bright,” said Todd Murphy, president of the Jefferson Chamber. “We are proud to support the continuation of EJGH’s legacy as a top health care provider in our region and the sustaining power this partnership with LCMC Health brings to a hospital that is such a large part of the community of Jefferson Parish.”

“At a time when health care is on everyone’s mind, this partnership is more important now than ever,” said Mayra Pineda, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

These groups join the Civic League of East Jefferson Board of Directors, EJGH Board of Directors, EJGH Foundation and former and current medical chiefs of staff of EJGH in endorsing the proposed partnership with LCMC Health. The Jefferson Parish Council voted unanimously to approve the sale of EJGH to LCMC Health in February, putting it on the ballot for citizens to decide Aug. 15.

LCMC said the partnership will allow EJGH’s physicians and team members to continue their dedication to excellence in health care and overall patient experience while maintaining accessible health services on the East Bank.

“LCMC Health is excited to welcome East Jefferson General Hospital to our family of hospitals,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “We share a mission and long tradition of caring for the health of our community and are confident that together we will sustain and expand our community’s access to extraordinary health care.”

“LCMC Health shares our commitment to delivering the highest level of personalized care,” said Gerald Parton, president and CEO of East Jefferson General Hospital. “We could not have asked for a more dedicated partner, as this deal will secure the future of this important community hospital.”

EJGH would maintain its current name and culture and would become a part of the LCMC Health family, joining Children’s Hospital New Orleans, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.

The community will vote on this measure during the election on Aug. 15. Early voting is from July 25 through Aug. 8, except Sundays. For more information, visit YESforEJ.com, and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @YesforEJ.





