Organizations Continue Donating to Ida Recovery Efforts

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – A roundup of post-Ida donations:

Cox Communications and Cox Automotive are working together to support local nonprofits helping communities in Louisiana recover from Hurricane Ida. Cox announced $125,000 in grants awarded to five local organizations through the James M. Cox Foundation to assist residents as they continue to rebuild their lives following the storm.

U.S. Forensic, a Metairie-based engineering firm, donated 40,000 meals to Second Harvest Food Bank to aid Hurricane Ida disaster recovery efforts. The meals will be delivered to people in need in 14 parishes that were affected by Hurricane Ida. Since the storm, Second Harvest has produced and delivered more than 105,000 hot meals.

The Boeing Company is contributing $1 million from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist with disaster recovery and relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. This includes a $500,000 donation to the American Red Cross that will help to bring shelter, food, water, relief supplies and other assistance to hard hit areas across the South, including Louisiana, and the Northeast United States.

ChenMed, a provider of primary care to Medicare-eligible seniors and the parent company of JenCare Senior Medical Center, announced a gift of nearly $750,000 in monetary and in-kind donations to employees and members of the community who suffered losses from Hurricane Ida. The donations, which are a combination of company-sponsored offerings and contributions from its team members, has reached thousands of seniors living in underserved communities in New Orleans.

International High School of New Orleans is launching a donation drive to collect school supplies for students and teachers in the River Parishes most heavily impacted by devastating Hurricane Ida. Schools in St. John, St. Charles, St. James, Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes are planning to reopen next month, and school officials in the affected parishes say there is a critical need for high-demand school supplies before students and teachers return to their classrooms.