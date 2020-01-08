Opulent Productions to Host Women Means Business Awards Show 

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Opulent Productions LLC will host its Inaugural Women Means Business Awards Show, titled 2020 Vision: HER Dreams in Focus, on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Carver Theater at 2101 Orleans Ave.

The show will celebrate high-level female business leaders making an impact on New Orleans and Louisiana.

“I have been extremely excited at the response to the event so far,” said Orion Prater-Phillips, owner of Opulent Productions. “There will be more than 40 businesses represented across 20 categories, 12 vendors on display, special performances, and an appearance by Keimyereia Lewis Jones, New Orleans’ own first black woman wine owner.”

Sponsors of the event include the Carver Theater, Silk Me Kids, Pearson & Mitchell Attorneys & Counselors at Law, Algiers Auditorium, Ally P Sweets, JWP Studio, NOLA Web Team, Luscious Hair, Smoothie King, SWB Productions, Law Offices of Frank D’Amico Jr. and Let Us Cater for You.

Early bird tickets can be purchased online at or for $25 at the door. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m.