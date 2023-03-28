Opportunity Hub Partners to Create Energy Tech Incubator

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Opportunity Hub is joining forces with Greater New Orleans Inc. and Louisiana Economic Development as a part of the “H2 the Future Build Back Better Hydrogen Energy Innovation Initiative” and the State Small Business Credit Initiative to launch a New Energy Technology Incubator (NETI), to prioritize racial equity in innovation in the region. Each year, the NETI will invest up to $500,000 in five new energy technology venture-backable, high-growth startups in New Orleans.

To build momentum for the program, OHUB is launching #OHUBFridays, a monthly authentic networking event and speaker series to connect the region’s emerging Black, Hispanic and Indigenous innovators, entrepreneurs and investors.

An inaugural event is scheduled for March 31 at NOLA Art Bar, 2128 St Claude Avenue.