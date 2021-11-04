Ophthalmologists Meeting Returns to New Orleans

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — In another sign that the city’s hospitality industry is coming back to life, another large conference is returning to New Orleans after the pandemic caused the cancellation of nearly every event since March 2020. The American Academy of Ophthalmology’s annual meeting will take place Nov. 12-15 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and throughout the city. The world’s largest gathering of ophthalmologists, the meeting consists of four full days of programming for thousands of eye surgeons, including hundreds of courses, sessions and a networking expo. The Academy is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. For more information, visit the Academy’s annual meeting website.