Operation Spark Offering Free Adult Coding Prep Program

NEW ORLEANS – Operation Spark, a nonprofit tech bootcamp dedicated to advancing technological skills for today’s workplace, is offering a FREE two-week introduction to coding class. The next classes start on July 20 and August 17.

“Operation Spark is here for those who lost their job due to COVID-19 and need guidance to a viable, thriving career. There is no cost for the program so that everyone can evaluate if employment in coding is for them,” said John Fraboni, Operation Spark’s founder and CEO. “Coding jobs are in everything from data and software engineers to web and video game developers. These jobs can provide significant lifetime earnings and are available in every industry in the world. It doesn’t require a college degree, and starting salaries average in the $60K range.”

For times and information or to register for an info session, go to operationspark.org

The Prep Program is an introduction to coding, where participants will learn the basics of JavaScript. Operation Spark helps candidates determine if software engineering is a career they may be interested in pursuing.

Fraboni said Operation Spark is committed to a 100 percent job placement record and is fully engaged in training, interview prep, and job placement for the program graduates: “The Prep Program paves the way for students to enter our Bootcamp and is part of Operation Spark’s 6-month workforce program of intense learning for a full-time job in software engineering. Prep gives students the opportunity to try their hand at coding without a full-time or financial commitment.”

The minimum tech requirements are a laptop, desktop or Chromebook, and a stable internet connection. Operation Spark’s experienced, full-time instructional staff has been teaching coding classes for adults and students across Louisiana since 2014.

Financial aid and tuition assistance are available. For more information on Operation Spark, go to www.operationspark.org





