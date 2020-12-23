Operation Spark Offering Free Adult Coding Prep Program

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Operation Spark, a nonprofit tech bootcamp, will offer a free two-week introduction to coding class, starting Jan. 4.

“Prep is the first phase of Operation Spark’s six-month workforce program of intensive learning for a high-wage, high-demand job in tech. It gives students the opportunity to try their hand at software programming without a full-time or financial commitment,” said founder John Fraboni.

The course meets virtually for two consecutive weeks. For times and information, visit https://www.operationspark.org/info-session.