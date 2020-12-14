Operation Spark Offering Free Adult Coding Prep Program

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Operation Spark, a nonprofit tech bootcamp dedicated to changing lives by advancing technology skills for today’s workplace, is offering a free, two-week coding class starting Jan. 4.

“Prep is the first phase of Operation Spark’s six-month workforce program of intensive learning for a high-wage, high-demand job in tech,” said organization founder John Fraboni. “It gives students the opportunity to try their hand at software programming without a full-time or financial commitment,”

Click here to register.

“”If you lost your job because of COVID, now is a good time to consider a career in tech. Programming is one of the few areas where the job outlook is still strong,” said Fraboni. “Coding jobs are in everything from data and software engineering to web and video game development. These jobs can provide significant lifetime earnings and are available in every industry in the world. It doesn’t require a college degree, and starting salaries average $60K.”

The Prep Program offers an introduction to programming, where participants learn the basics of JavaScript. Software technology is Louisiana’s fastest-growing career field, and coding skills are now required for the nation’s most in-demand jobs. Operation Spark’s Prep program helps candidates determine if software engineering is a career they may be interested in pursuing.

Students who pass the Prep Program can choose to continue into Operation Spark’s Bootcamp and Immersion programs, where they earn advanced Industry-Based Certifications that lead to a high-wage career in software development. Financial aid, tuition assistance, and grants are available for students who wish to continue beyond Prep.

For graduates of Immersion, Operation Spark is committed to a 100 percent job placement record and is fully engaged throughout the hiring process.

The minimum tech requirements for participation in the Info Session and Prep program are a laptop, desktop or Chromebook, and a stable internet connection.