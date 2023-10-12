Operation Restoration Announces Staff Additions

NEW ORLEANS — Operation Restoration, a New Orleans-based organization that supports women and girls impacted by incarceration, announces the hiring of eight new staff members:

Randy Batiste, bail disrupter—Born and raised in downtown New Orleans, Batiste works with the Safety and Freedom Fund to provide bail for people’s release. He first learned about Operation Restoration while working with the Orleans Parish Criminal Clerk’s Office. Realizing that his work inside the legal system wasn’t affecting change, Batiste came to the Safety and Freedom Fund to disrupt the criminal legal system and work against mass incarceration.

Brianna Carr, movement builder specialist—A certified fundraising professional with a Bachelor of Science in psychology from State University of New York Buffalo and a master’s degree in education from Valparaiso University, Carr manages Operation Innovation. This program focuses on developing leadership skills for women of color involved in social justice work. She also provides support to 25 organizations that OR fiscally sponsors.

Ashley Crawford, policy and legal associate—A longtime social justice activist, Crawford joins Operation Restoration as the new policy and legal associate. She brings extensive experience to the organization, having worked with the Mwalimu Center for Justice. She also volunteered with the Innocence Project New Orleans for four years. Crawford graduated from Loyola University College of Law, the University of New Orleans and Cabrini High School.

Dana Garner, senior advisor operational culture—A native of New Orleans, Garner holds a master’s degree in social work from Southern University New Orleans. With more than a decade of experience in leading teams to accomplish mission-driven goals, she builds and manages OR’s multi-faceted operations, core infrastructure systems and organizational culture. In this newly created position, Garner also serves on the organization’s executive team.

Derek Myles, bail disrupter—Born and raised in Gert Town, Myles previously worked in the clerk’s office of Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. During his experience there, he witnessed how one mistake could derail a person’s future. Working with the Safety and Freedom Fund, Myles is responsible for handling bail to secure people’s release, disrupting the criminal legal system and seeking racial and economic justice.

Devin Mundy, life coach—A native of New Orleans, Mundy has spent most of her professional career in education as a dean of culture, working with more than 20 schools to develop successful school cultures that enhanced the quality of education for all students. A committed servant leader, Mundy works closely with OR clients to assess their goals and formulate life strategies to help them achieve those goals.

Tamara Scott, life coach—A lifelong New Orleans resident, Scott brings 15 years of experience in life coaching and peer support to the organization. As a member of OR’s social services team, she works with clients who have recently returned home from incarceration to navigate the barriers they face. Her position includes identifying participants’ goals, life skills coaching, resource referrals, treatment planning and conducting recovery groups.

Jada Williams, government grants administrator—Born in New Orleans and raised in Baton Rouge, Williams received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern University. Her responsibilities at OR include management of the organization’s government grant process from start to finish and overseeing all documentation, procedures and implementation of grants.