Open House at Peristyle at Bucktown Memory Care Assisted Living Home

METAIRIE — Peristyle at Bucktown Memory Care Assisted Living Home will host an open house from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 1443 Seminole Avenue in Metairie. Located one block from Lake Pontchartrain, the residential assisted living and memory care facility is the newest from Peristyle Homes, which operates seven others in the area. The new construction residence features 12 private bedrooms, three ADA bathrooms, and several common areas for seniors who prefer assistance with daily living in a more private setting than larger communities.

“At The Peristyle at Bucktown, the best of both worlds is at your fingertips,” said owner Jason Hemel. “We offer senior care services in a true residence that larger assisted living communities can emulate but never truly capture. We ensure a unique experience that is catered to your needs – right in the comfort of your new home. We are committed to providing your loved one with the exceptional care, compassion, comfort, communication, community, and choice that we would expect for our family members.”

The Peristyle at Bucktown caregiving team includes a registered nurse who serves as a wellness coordinator, a registered nurse that manages medication, a house manager, a program director, and a team of certified nursing assistants. The company said that all caregivers are trained in dementia care and undergo extensive background checks. Services include 24-hour personal care; bathing, dressing, grooming, laundry service, entertainment, dementia care, aroma therapy and pet therapy. Meals are prepared by chef Aaron Burgau of Restaurant Patois,