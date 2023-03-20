Onward and Upward

Despite challenges, Port sees growth in tonnage for first time since 2017.

One of the biggest obstacles facing the Port in 2022 was low water in the Mississippi River caused by historic droughts. This slowed down tug and barge traffic on the river. Many of the barges couldn’t be fully loaded because of the shallow river drifts.

But through it all, the Port of South Louisiana managed to weather the storms. In fact, over the past year, the Port didn’t just survive—it thrived.

“Despite challenges including historically low river levels, the Port moved 10 million more tons of cargo than it did in 2021,” said Micah Cormier, director of communications for the Port.

Fueled in part by external forces, like the Russian-Ukraine conflict, the world needed America’s grain more than ever, leading to a 14% increase in soybean and 20% in wheat exports. This was coupled with a 38% increase in sugar tonnage—that’s a lot of sweetness.

But the increase in exports doesn’t stop there. Thanks to the construction industry, concrete and stone products saw a 111% increase. Animal feed-exports went up 40% from 5.2 million tons to 7.3 million tons. And the energy industry saw growth as it continued to fuel America and the world—a 16% increase in crude oil and 15% in petrochemicals.

All of this growth across the industrial board meant growth here at home, too. In 2022, the Port of South Louisiana saw an 11% increase on ships and vessels calling on the Port, resulting in a revenue increase of $1.673 million from April 2021 to April 2022.

That growth wouldn’t be possible if the Port hadn’t been prepared for the increase in tonnage or put in place the people and the policies that could make it happen. It takes all hands on deck to handle and receive such a massive influx.

For Cormier, the reason the Port was able to successfully step up and fill the need is clear. “This is because our commission and staff have been laser focused on efficiencies and attracting cargo and investment,” Cormier said. “Also, because of the hard-working men and women working in the River Region.”

Cormier said the Port is looking forward to continued to growth in the coming year. He said the potential in Avondale Global Gateway and the beginning of construction on the state’s first grain elevator in 40 years will be a game changer for the Port of Louisiana. “We are optimistic about 2023,” Cormier said. “And we’ll continue to work on attracting foreign and domestic investment.

A few notable cargo statistics found in Port of South Louisiana’s Tonnage Report 2021-2022 (in short tons):

• Animal Feed………………6,680,812/8,609,604………………………29% increase

• Concrete/Stone Products………………………1,196,154/2,520,908………………………111% increase

• Crude Oil………………………43,584,653/50,379,545………………………16% increase

• Petrochemicals………………………36,235,889/41,583,926………………………15% increase

• Soybean………………………37,188,918/42,266,127………………………14% increase

• Wheat………………………2,803,217/3,351,240………………………20% increase