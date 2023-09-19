OnPath’s Kevin Plaisance Wins CIO of the Year Award

METAIRIE, La. — OnPath Federal Credit Union Chief Information Officer Kevin Plaisance was awarded the CIO of the Year Award during the Louisiana IT Symposium’s 11th annual conference earlier this month in New Orleans.

A graduate of Louisiana State University, Plaisance joined OnPath in 2022 with an extensive background in IT engineering, specifically in the banking, fintech and legal fields.

“Kevin has played a critical role in creating a technology-based infrastructure that allows OnPath to move quickly in today’s new world of digital based banking” said OnPath Federal Credit Union President and CEO Jared Freeman. “His innovative spirit, vision for what’s to come, and supreme leadership make him a critical part of our team and driving the future of OnPath. We’re extremely proud to see him recognized so highly among his peers and in the industry.”

Each year, the Louisiana IT Symposium prides itself on hosting technology leaders and their direct reports.