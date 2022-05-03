Onpath Promotes Several Team Members

METAIRIE — OnPath Federal Credit Union President and CEO Jared Freeman announced the promotions of the following team members: Nellie Lovergne to VP of retail sales and lending, Sherrill Woods to AVP of branch operations, Shasta Leininger to VP of member operations and Johnathan Moody to card services portfolio manager.

“The talent that we have among our team members here at OnPath has allowed us to strategically put the best people in a position to help ensure our credit union members have the best possible financial experience,” Freeman said. “We will continue to cultivate a culture where hard work is rewarded and recognized.”

Nellie Lovergne – VP of Retail Sales and Lending

Lovergne has been with OnPath FCU since 2004. Her new role will include the coordination of training and development of team members to ensure a better overall experience for members.

Sherrill Woods – AVP of Branch Operations

In her 17th year of employment with OnPath FCU, Woods will now oversee the day-to-day operations of 10 branch locations.

Shasta Leininger – VP of Member Operations

With more than 15 years of experience in the credit union industry, Leininger is now responsible for creating a holistic experience that bridges both the retail and digital services at OnPath FCU.

Johnathan Moody – Card Services Portfolio Manager

Moody has been with OnPath FCU for eight years and will now manage the credit and debit portfolio for the credit union.

OnPath also announced the hiring of Eric Redecker, who will serve as the support service talent acquisition specialist and strive to boost team engagement.