OnPath Promotes Several Team Members

METAIRIE — OnPath Federal Credit Union President and CEO Jared Freeman recently announced the promotions of the following team members: Nellie Lovergne, VP of retail training and development; Hope Sanderson, retail training coordinator; Sherrill Woods, VP of retail operations; Denise Weise, VP of risk management; Rachel Driver, VP of loan solutions; Rosario Ruiz, support services business partner; and Zenna Carter, fraud analyst.

“In our continued commitment to drive a culture where hard work, drive, and the team spirit is number one, I am thrilled to announce the promotions of key leaders that will help drive us as we look into 2023 and beyond,” said Freeman. “Our team is the driving force behind what makes OnPath so successful, and we want make sure that we always keep that focus front and center.”

Nellie Lovergne – VP of Retail Training and Development

Lovergne has been with OnPath FCU since 2004. Her new role will include coordinating training and developing team members to ensure a better overall experience for the credit union members. (Need to change up the wording on this)

Hope Sanderson – Retail Training Coordinator

Hope’s been a team member of OnPath for over 25 years and has been in every department. With her expertise, she’ll be adding to the culture of OnPath by training new employees to be more helpful to our members.

Sherrill Woods – VP of Retail Operations

In her 17th year of employment with OnPath FCU, Sherrill is now responsible for increasing loan production.

Denise Weise – VP of Risk Management

Denise has done an outstanding job at driving smart growth across the company and will take an even larger role in where we go in 2023 and beyond.

Rachel Driver – VP of Loan Solutions

Rachel will be over our Consumer Lending department, assisting in finding efficiencies and helping streamline processes.

Rosario Ruiz – Support Services Business Partner

Rosario continues to be a leader with our internal team success and growth and will continue to help the team as we expand.

Zenna Carter – Fraud Analyst

Zenna has provided exceptional service to our EFT department and will now be monitoring member accounts and financial transactions to identify fraudulent and suspicious activity.