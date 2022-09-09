OnPath Promotes Kristen DeDual to Chief Operations Officer

METAIRIE — OnPath Federal Credit Union President and CEO Jared Freeman announced the promotion of Kristen DeDual to chief operations officer.

“Kristen has been an influential and significant force here at OnPath,” Freeman said in a press release. “She has led our lending departments to great heights, and we know she will continue to lead our branches, contact center and member operations to do well.”

DeDual returned to OnPath, formerly known as ASI Federal Credit Union, in 2014 as director of lending following her time at another local credit union. She was promoted to vice president of lending in 2018 to oversee commercial, mortgage and consumer lending. In November 2021, she was promoted to chief lending officer.

“I look forward to continuing to help our members on their financial journey,” said DeDual. “OnPath is continuing to empower our members to be fearless in understanding their finances and making the right choices — even in uncertainty — to reach their financial goals.”

Founded in 1961 on the grounds of Avondale Shipyards Inc., OnPath Federal Credit Union was established to serve blue-collar workers. Today, its membership is open to anyone in the greater New Orleans area.