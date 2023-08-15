OnPath Partners with United Way to Offer Matched Savings Program

Getty Images

METAIRIE, La. — OnPath Federal Credit Union and the OnPath Foundation have announced a partnership with United Way of Southeast Louisiana on its Individual Development Account project as they expand their efforts to low-income individuals and families in greater New Orleans.

Launched in 2006, the IDA project was designed to aid individuals and families with limited financial resources through a system of matched savings.

“United Way’s collaboration with OnPath represents a shared commitment to fostering economic opportunity within our community,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA president and CEO. “Through the IDA Project, we are creating pathways for low- to moderate-income households to attain wealth-generating assets, a critical step toward long-term financial stability. OnPath’s support amplifies our impact and underscores the importance of collaboration in building brighter, more equitable futures for all.”

Through this initiative, individuals contribute regular deposits into designated development accounts maintained by a nearby financial institution and participate in asset-specific education to prepare for their future investments. Once the savings target is met, UWSELA provides a matching fund for the intended asset acquisition. Since its establishment, the IDA Project has successfully transformed the dream of home ownership into a tangible reality for hundreds of families within our local neighborhoods.

“One of our core responsibilities as financial advocates for our members and the communities we serve is to find and support paths towards generational wealth. Forming this partnership was a straightforward decision as we actively seek additional avenues to bolster our communities for the long-term,” said Jared Freeman, OnPath Federal Credit Union president and CEO. “In the midst of today’s financial landscape, we recognize our work with the United Way will place more of our neighbors on the path for a much brighter financial future. We are honored to be a part of their journey.”