Onpath Gives $10K to Nicholls State University Foundation for Scholarships

NEW ORLEANS — OnPath awarded the Nicholls State University Foundation $10,000 to aid students with scholarships. The Nicholls students will receive $1,000 total for the year and $500 to benefit each semester.

“OnPath has made a commitment to Lafourche Parish and Nicholls State University, and these scholarships are just one part of that commitment,” said OnPath President and CEO Jared Freeman. “Our partnership with Nicholls extends beyond their campus and into the lives of those students who are ready to take that next step towards their goals. We look forward to seeing the dreams of future Colonels come to fruition for a long time.”

Students who are of any classification, are maintaining a 3.0 GPA, and are members of OnPath Federal Credit Union qualify for this scholarship. The scholarship committee at Nicholls State will select the qualifying recipients.

OnPath has always been passionate about financial education and encouraging its members to think bigger on their pathway to success. With their new campaign, #BeFEARLESS, OnPath is actively spotlighting the ways that members can prosper financially.