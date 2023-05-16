OnPath Funding Personal Finance Education for Schools

NEW ORLEANS — OnPath Federal Credit Union is partnering with Stukent, a digital simulation and courseware provider, to provide personal finance education for high schools in greater New Orleans. Schools will receive Stukent’s personal finance simulation and personal finance curriculum free for five years.

“We are fulfilling our mission to be financial advocates for our members and the communities we serve,” said OnPath President and CEO Jared Freeman. “Our Stukent partnership is a product of our commitment to find a solution for both educators and students that fills a need while not producing additional burdens onto our schools. This is a turn-key program that we are excited to bring to our area.”

Stukent’s simulator operates on the principle that experience is the best form of education. High school students will have the opportunity to learn money management and analyze their financial situation, needs and goals while allowing them to experience realistic consequences for their choices. The simulation asks students to create budgets, pay weekly bills, invest in the stock market, purchase health insurance, apply for loans and more. As a result, students learn how to make smart financial decisions that set them up for lifelong success.

“We are so excited to announce this partnership with OnPath. More students need access to financial literacy, and this partnership is going to change the lives of students in the New Orleans area,” said Stuart Draper, CEO and founder of Stukent.

Stukent offers more than 40 hands-on simulated internships and turnkey courseware designed with educators in mind. Its educational materials are used in more than 7,500 institutions worldwide, including Michigan State University, Northwestern University, New York University, and thousands of high schools nationwide.