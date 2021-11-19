OnPath Federal Credit Union Promotes Kristen DeDual to Chief Lending Officer

HARAHAN, La. — OnPath Federal Credit Union President and CEO Jared Freeman have announced the promotion of Kristen DeDual to chief lending officer.

“Kristen has been instrumental in helping OnPath FCU grow, and we are excited to see what she has planned for the future of our lending initiatives,” Freeman said. “Our lending team is intently focused on meeting our members where they are in their financial journey – making sure that every lending experience combines personal touch with exceptional value”.

DeDual started with OnPath, formerly known as ASI Federal Credit Union, in 2014 as director of lending. She was promoted to director of lending and collection in 2017 and vice president of lending in 2018. Since then, DeDual has spearheaded a 70% portfolio growth in OnPath’s lending services.

“I want to thank Jared for having the confidence in me and empowering me to continue to help our members in an impactful way. Big things are happening at OnPath and I’m so proud to be a part of improving the lives of our members,” said DeDual.