OnPath Federal Credit Union Launches OnPath Foundation

Getty Images

METAIRIE, La. — On May 9, OnPath Federal Credit Union announced the launch of a new charitable foundation that will collaborate with community leaders and nonprofits to “drive initiatives focused on eliminating generational poverty and enhancing lives throughout the greater New Orleans area communities,” according to a spokesperson.

The foundation will promote financial literacy and economic empowerment among underserved communities.

“The OnPath Foundation is about building financial success through three core avenues: education, home ownership and entrepreneurship,” said Candace Washington, president and board chair of the OnPath Foundation and vice president of member engagement for OnPath FCU. “Our focused impact areas build on each other in a larger roadmap to help those who seek to achieve long-term financial stability.”

“We plan to lean on our 62 years in the community to partner with other leaders and help bridge existing gaps in financial literacy, access to educational resources, equitable opportunities of home ownership and potential for small business,” said OnPath FCU President and CEO Jared Freeman.”

OnPath Foundation will award five $2,500 scholarships to local students to help with tuition and expenses for college or trade schools. Applications will be accepted through June 30.