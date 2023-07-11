OnPath FCU Names Broekman Southshore Market President

METAIRIE, La. — OnPath Federal Credit Union welcomes Elizabeth “Liz” Broekman to the position of southshore market president. She will oversee seven locations across the New Orleans metro area and in Thibodaux, La.

After a career in the nonprofit sector, the Kenner native joined the team at Fidelity Bank, where she helped launch the P.O.W.E.R. Program supporting women business owners. She is the former owner of GoGo Booth Photo Experience and is a member of many civic organizations.

“With her relentless drive, exceptional talent, and commitment to innovation, Liz will do even more to pave the way for women and entrepreneurship in our communities,” said OnPath Federal Credit Union President and CEO Jared Freeman in a press release. “Her ability to navigate complex landscapes and her passion for creating meaningful change makes her a true trailblazer in her field, and we are thrilled to have her join the OnPath FCU Family.”