OnPath FCU Launches Spanish-Language Microsite

METAIRIE, La. — OnPath Federal Credit Union has announced the launch of its Spanish-language microsite designed to provide more financial resources to its Spanish-speaking members. The microsite’s debut comes after OnPath has become a Juntos Avanzamos nationally accredited credit union in Louisiana.

“This prestigious recognition is a testament to OnPath FCU’s groundbreaking commitment to financial inclusion to meet the needs of the underserved, immigrant and specifically Hispanic people in the greater New Orleans area,” said a spokesperson for the credit union. “The creation of this microsite is targeted to take this commitment and reach into the local Spanish speaking community even farther.”

Juntos Avanzamos, Spanish for Together We Advance, is a national network of 131 credit unions dedicated to serving low-income and Hispanic communities by providing safe and affordable financial services.

“We are fully committed to support and serve this very vital and growing community in their banking and financial journeys,” said OnPath Federal Credit Union President and CEO Jared Freeman. “Our mission has always been to serve the underserved and underbanked. The launch of this microsite is our next step in our commitment to this mission. OnPath stands firm in our intention to be the leader in financial inclusion and meeting the needs of low-income and immigrant consumers in the New Orleans metro area and southern Louisiana.”