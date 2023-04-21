OnPath FCU Awarded ‘Juntos Avanzamos’ Designation

METAIRIE (press release) — OnPath Federal Credit Union has announced its partnership and designation as the first and only “Juntos Avanzamos” nationally accredited credit union in Louisiana. This recognition is a testament to OnPath FCU’s commitment to financial inclusion to meet the needs of the underserved, immigrant, and specifically Hispanic people in the greater New Orleans area.

“Juntos Avanzamos,” Spanish for Together We Advance, is a national network of 131 credit unions dedicated to serving low-income Hispanic communities and providing safe and affordable financial services to immigrant consumers. Like Juntos Avanzamos, OnPath FCU believes that the contribution of immigrant and Hispanic consumers to the local and national economy is significant, although the community is often underbanked and taken advantage of by predatory lenders and other finance companies.

“The credit union mission is based on serving the underserved, and banking the underbanked,” said OnPath FCU President and CEO Jared Freeman. “As our community changes, we must change with it, if that mission is to remain at our core. We are proud to lead the way for the financial inclusion of our entire population in South Louisiana.” Freeman goes on to say “We intended to be the leader in meeting the needs of low-income & immigrant consumers in general and of the Hispanic community -in particular. This is what financial inclusion is all about, and we are focused on OnPath to lead the way.”

“On behalf of Inclusiv, we congratulate OnPath Credit Union on becoming the first Juntos Avanzamos credit union in Louisiana. This designation is a confirmation of OnPath’s long-standing tradition of financial inclusion in the communities it serves. We hope that this announcement will serve to expand financial inclusion to everyone in the state.” Pablo DeFilippi, EVP, Inclusiv Network.