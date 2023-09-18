OnPath FCU Announces New Director of Mortgage and Director of Marketing

L to R: Hollie Apple-Kratzberg and Rachel Adams-Bolanos

METAIRIE, La. — OnPath Federal Credit Union recently announced the promotions of Hollie Apple-Kratzberg to director of mortgage and Rachel Adams-Bolanos to director of marketing.

“As we continue to focus on our commitment to drive a culture where hard work, ingenuity, member focus, and team spirit are number one, I am thrilled to announce the promotions of these two key leaders that will help level up us as we look into 2024 and beyond,” said OnPath President and CEO Jared Freeman. “Keeping our team as the driving force behind what makes OnPath so successful, in its ability to serve our members is critical to our success.”

Apple-Kratzberg joined OnPath in 2013 as a mortgage loan officer, bringing with her an extensive background in banking and customer service. She moved into mortgage operations in 2022 as mortgage operations manager.

Adams-Bolanos became the OnPath marketing operations manager in October 2022 after 25 years in the media marketing and sales sector.