On the Job: Protecting Valuable Instruments

High Level Speech and Hearing’s dedicated Musician’s Clinic provides custom-made solutions to help artists safeguard their voice and hearing.

In addition to working with school kids and adults of all ages through two locations in Harahan and New Orleans, High Level Speech and Hearing — founded by Dr. Lana Joseph-Ford in 2016 — has found another niche for its work. Seen here, Dr. Joseph-Ford creates an ear impression on R&B singer Denisia to fit her with custom in-ear monitors that will reduce background noise and stage volume. For more information, visit HighLevelHearingNOLA.com.





