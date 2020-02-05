On The Cover

Engage 2020: Your Vision – Your Voice – Your Region

The theme of this year’s Annual Meeting celebrates the impact the people of Jefferson Parish have on their communities. This ever-evolving region continues to be inspired and shaped by its constituents, making civic engagement more important and influential than ever before. This illustration by Sam Brewster depicts the unification of the East and West Banks by way of the Huey P. Long bridge, as leaders from each area continue working together to bring Jefferson Parish to new heights.