On the Comeback Trail

Like many U.S. cities, downtown New Orleans has certainly had its share of challenges — including crime, blighted buildings, office vacancies, dirty streets and sidewalks — but Downtown Development District of New Orleans (DDD) President & CEO Davon Barbour can hardly contain his enthusiasm for the future of the heart of the city.

Since Barbour became CEO in January 2022, he and his DDD team have been tackling those problems with solutions aimed at bringing businesses back to downtown.

“Everyone’s a consumer, so we need to look our best,” he said, speaking about the numerous ways the DDD is assisting businesses in looking, and being, their best.

SHOW ME THE MONEY

The DDD is helping local businesses secure financial help for a variety of efforts, including:

Façade Improvement Grants: Can provide up to $20,000 in matching grants for improvements such as sign repair/replacement, window/door repair/replacement, painting and permitting.

Outdoor Dining Program: Downtown restaurants are eligible for up to $3,000 of assistance to purchase and install outdoor dining improvements including parklet furniture, decorative planters and portable heaters. Parklets are on-street parking spaces in front of bars and restaurants that expand outdoor seating options.

Sidewalk Improvement: Property owners can receive a matching grant of up to $40,000 to replace or improve the sidewalks adjacent to their properties.

Retail Tenant Improvement Program: Businesses seeking to improve interior spaces of buildings in order to open or expand a business can receive up to $20,000 to help with project coordination and code compliance.

Zesty Creole, a new restaurant that opened June 23 at 827 Canal Street following the complete renovation of a former clothing store, continues to benefit from DDD assistance.

“DDD helped expedite our permitting process,” said restaurant ambassador Liz Farrington. “Now we’re working with them on beautification and façade improvements.”

Did you know?

Downtown New Orleans encompasses four distinctive sections: the Central Business District (CBD), Arts and Warehouse District, Sports and Entertainment District, and the Biomedical District.

MAKING A CLEAN SWEEP

“Curb appeal is so important to the appearance of downtown,” emphasized Barbour, which is why the 30 members who make up the DDD Clean Team work on trash removal, graffiti removal, power washing, sidewalk and public spaces cleaning and landscaping in an effort to “set a new standard for cleanliness.”

Residents and businesses receive yellow door hangers when the Clean Team has stopped by and addressed issues. The door hangers show services performed, the time and date, the employee performing the service and Clean Team contact information.

PAIRING UP

Recognizing the importance of joining forces, the DDD has worked to strengthen partnerships with the City of New Orleans. Among initiatives launched this year are a property maintenance education program; the Canal Street Merchants Association; expanded graffiti removal services; a retail tenant improvement buildout grant program; and stormwater management system upgrades.

DDD has also partnered with the nonprofit New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation (NOPJF) to expand the number of private security cameras within the district. The cameras tie into the Real Time Crime Center managed by the NOPJF. DDD has also partnered with the Orleans Communication District’s 311 system.

NEW NEIGHBORS

Even with the challenges of the past few years, businesses continue to pop up downtown. Among them is local favorite French Truck Coffee, which opened its 11th location in July at 700 Canal Street, on the busy corner of Canal and St. Charles Avenue, formerly occupied by Starbucks Coffee.

“It’s at the corner of Main and Main, we can service people who live and work downtown,” said founder Geoffrey Meeker. “We’re very happy, exceeding expectations — especially since this is a typical New Orleans summer [generally slower this time of year].”

Meeker said he enjoys the frequent phone calls and visits from longtime downtown business owners Coleman Adler (Adler’s Jewelry) and David Rubenstein (Rubensteins Men’s Clothing).

“They’re very excited to have a local company here,” he said.

Meeker said the DDD helped with his company’s expansion.

“The DDD gave me information on the potential of this spot. It’s been a really beneficial experience,” said Meeker. “The DDD in my estimation is really making some big changes to downtown. We need to continue to support Davon [Barbour] and his team.”

On the tech side, Big Fish Gaming also expanded its new talent hub, now located at The Shop coworking space in the Contemporary Arts Center at 900 Camp Street. The company said it could add 40 new jobs in the next few years.

Another exciting addition, United Utility Services moved its corporate headquarters to New Orleans from Charlotte, North Carolina, earlier this year, occupying more than 10,000 square feet of office space at 909 Poydras Street. The specialty utility services company, a portfolio company of Louisiana-based Bernhard Capital Partners, said it expects to create up to 141 new direct jobs in the area over the next five years with nearly $13 million in total annual payroll.

“As our company expands, the need arose to establish our headquarters in a location that is easily accessible from existing regional offices and is in close proximity to complementary services and partners,” United Utility CEO Ali Azad said in a company announcement. “New Orleans is an ideal location for our company to build a prominent presence within a regional economy that leads innovation in the utility and energy sector, and within an area that is already home to key partners, including Entergy.”

A few other recent Downtown openings include Nostalgia NOLA coffee at 125 Camp Street; King Brasserie & Bar at 521 Tchoupitoulas Street; Swoop’s NOLA Supper Club at 916 Lafayette Street; Brewery Saint X at 1100 Girod Street; Devil Moon BBQ, 1188 Girod Street; and Hype Haus Fitness at 730 S. Rampart Street.

BIG THINGS AHEAD

Looking to the future, there are a lot of projects in the works downtown, including a few set to make a major impact. On the hotel side, construction is ongoing at the 600 block of Canal Street, where Rubensteins Hotel, will bring 40 boutique rooms on the upper floors of five consecutive buildings at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Canal Street, near the Rubensteins Men’s Clothing store. At 1000-1015 Canal Street, four buildings are being converted to short-term rentals and the home of Ruby Slipper’s flagship restaurant. More units are also coming to the 900 block of Canal Street.

Innovative industries are also flocking to downtown including digital media, arts-based businesses and biosciences.

“We expect to see a lot of growth in the BioDistrict,” said Barbour, of the downtown area that houses LSU Health Sciences Center and Tulane Medical Center.

This year, BioDistrict startup AxoSim announced the expansion of its laboratory space to give its operation a total of more than 4,000 square feet in the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) at 1441 Canal Street.

Global software firm 360Insights is in the process of moving its U.S. headquarters to New Orleans from Delaware. The global software firm is expected to add 50 new direct jobs here over the next two years.

When it comes to the biggest projects, downtown has not one, not two, but three game-changing projects in the works right now. It’s impossible to miss the construction going on at what has been known as Harrah’s New Orleans at 8 Canal Street as it becomes Caesars New Orleans via a $325 million renovation that will include a new hotel tower, scheduled for completion next year. Other additions will include Caesars Sportsbook and World Series of Poker Room, Food Hall with Bobby’s Burgers (Bobby Flay), Cake Boss Buddy Valastro’s PizzaCake, and Nina’s Creole Cottage (Nina Compton). Emeril Lagasse plans to open Emeril’s Brasserie at the casino later this year.

Saints fans in particular have been awaiting the completion of a $450 million renovation to the Caesars Superdome. The third renovation since Hurricane Katrina, and by far the most significant, the five-year endeavor is set for a completion date of August 2024, just in time for a new season.

Last, but far from least, the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center continues work on the biggest upgrade the 38-year-old structure has ever seen. Since early 2018, Michael Sawaya has served as president and general manager of the convention center. Sawaya was recruited to do what he did at San Antonio’s Alamodome and the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, oversee a multimillion-dollar renovation. In this case, the price tag is $557 million.

As of early August, work continues on the replacement of the convention center’s 1.9 million-square-foot roof, a job that’s not set to finish until mid-2024.

Inside, halls I through J (about one-third of the building) are currently closed for construction until mid-October. The project includes crafting 60 meeting rooms.

In October, the public will get to see one of the new additions, a civil rights museum exhibit that is being installed by the Louisiana State Museum just off the convention center’s lobby at the Julia Street entrance.

Just next door, according to Sawaya, the $1 billion mixed-use project spanning 39 acres is looking to break ground in the fall.

“Right now they’re working on the traffic plan and permitting,” he said of what will someday be known as the River District, a live/work/play neighborhood encompassing dining, retail, entertainment, housing and hotel offerings, as well 400,000 square feet of office space.

Did you know?

In addition to being the largest employment center in the state (approximately 62,000 employed), Downtown New Orleans boasts:

93 residential developments

7,800+ apartments and condos

67 hotels

21,000+ hotel rooms

5 museums

18 art galleries

7 parks and squares

$8 billion+ investments since 2005

8.8 million square feet of Class A office space

8+ million visitors annually

120,000+ people daily in the downtown area

Source: Downtown Development District