Omnidek Wins $50K Pitch Competition

BATON ROUGE — Tech startup Omnidek was selected by a panel of three judges to win the BREW 10 High-Stakes Pitch Competition and receive a $50,000 investment.

The Baton Rouge-based company was created in 2017 with the goal of creating a new way for businesses to communicate with one another. The competition took place Thursday, Jan. 21, at the River Center Branch Library in downtown Baton Rouge. It marked the end of the 10th anniversary of Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week (BREW 10). The three judges — Scott T. Whittaker, Jennie Eplett Reilly and Will Eglin — chose Omnidek after hearing pitches from the company and two others: BioCAID and Relief.

The BREW High-Stakes Pitch Competition began with an initial pool of 56 applicants, which was then narrowed to nine companies. Those semi-finalists squared off at the Nexus Louisiana Tech Park on Jan. 7 for a closed-door pitch event, judged by a pool of accredited investors when the three finalists were selected. All companies were vying for the $50,000 investment pledged by a pool of local accredited investors.

BREW is produced by Nexus Louisiana and supported by Lucid, High Fidelity, Resilia, Stone Pigman, LSU Stephenson Department of Entrepreneurship & Information Systems, Venyu, Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, 225 Magazine, Power Pump Girls Inc., JCW Creative Agency, RepCap, Printing Source and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

For more detailed information on the High-Stakes Pitch process, or for more information on BREW 10, visit www.celebratebrew.com.