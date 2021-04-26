Old Metairie Optometrist to Host Belated ‘Grand Opening’ Celebration

METAIRIE – Eye Wares, a locally owned and operated optometrist, has been open for nearly a year but will finally host a grand opening celebration on Thursday, April 29 at its Metairie Road location. The event will include a Gucci trunk show, live music and refreshments.

“In the year we’ve been open, we have grown attached to the incredible Metairie community,” said Dr. Lauren Agnew, Eye Wares owner, in a press release. “This grand opening is a way to introduce ourselves properly as well as celebrate all of the people who made this tricky year worthwhile.”

Eye Wares provides eye exams, contact lens fittings, treatment of ocular disease and same-day treatment of ocular trauma. It sells custom frames, as well as independent and designer eyewear and sunglasses. Dr. Lauren Griffin is the Metairie location’s primary optometrist. A Mandeville location of Eye Wares has been open for nearly 20 years.

Visit EyeWaresNola.com to learn more.

Eye Wares is located at 800 Metairie Road. The grand opening event will begin at 11 a.m.