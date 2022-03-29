Old Mandeville ‘Shop Local Saturday’ Returns

Photo courtesy of the Old Mandeville Business Association

MANDEVILLE (press release) – Old Mandeville Shop Local Saturday is back! The event, which is hosted by the Old Mandeville Business Association and its member businesses, will feature dozens of artist pop-ups, food vendors, live music, and more at local businesses on Saturday, April 9. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The activity will take place outside of businesses on and around Girod Street, stretching from the Mandeville Trailhead to Lakeshore Drive – about six city blocks.

The Old Mandeville business community joined together to host the first Shop Local Saturday in December of 2020 as a way to support local commerce and give merchants a much-needed boost during the holiday season. The event and its successors were extremely well received, drawing hundreds of patrons to Old Mandeville to eat, shop, and play for the day.

“The mission of OMBA is to support local businesses in Old Mandeville, and our Shop Local events are great ways to promote our businesses as well as those of local area artists and vendors, to the wider community. This event is always a success, and one not to miss!” says OMBA board member Andre Judice.

Attendees will enjoy live outdoor musical performances by Eversong Thieves and more! Times and performance locations will be announced on the Old Mandeville Business Association Facebook page in the coming week.

While strolling Shop Local Saturday, attendees are also encouraged to stop by the City of Mandeville’s weekly Trailhead Community Market, located at the Mandeville Trailhead just off Girod Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more details and updates regarding Old Mandeville Shop Local Saturday, follow the Old Mandeville Business Association on Facebook.